Amarillo National Bank Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $892.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $919.74 and a 200-day moving average of $863.20. The company has a market capitalization of $848.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

