American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.