Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Amundi stock remained flat at $71.29 on Monday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

