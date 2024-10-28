Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 514,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,509,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 285,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $13.30.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.