ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,528,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 4,299,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,940.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZGF remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. ANZ Group has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

