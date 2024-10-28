ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,528,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 4,299,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,940.6 days.
ANZ Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZGF remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. ANZ Group has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.
About ANZ Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.