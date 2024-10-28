Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $234.33 and last traded at $234.09. Approximately 8,498,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 59,393,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 21,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,767,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,110,799,000 after buying an additional 599,301 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

