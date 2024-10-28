Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $270.00 at Loop Capital

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

AIT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $240.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,093,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

