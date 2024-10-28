Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.27% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Featured Stories

