Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $51.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,095,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903,461. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.