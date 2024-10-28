Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
VTHR stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.11. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $182.78 and a 52-week high of $259.30.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
