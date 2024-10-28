Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 559,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

