Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,813. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

