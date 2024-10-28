Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 33,265,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,915,551. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

