Ardor (ARDR) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $76.92 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00037511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.