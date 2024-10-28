Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,330 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 308,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

