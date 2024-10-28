Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.75. 438,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,405. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

