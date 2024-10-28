Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,010 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ APP traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $165.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

