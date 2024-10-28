ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASX Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.82. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

ASX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.6605 per share. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. ASX’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

