ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATIP opened at $5.89 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

