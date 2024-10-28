Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.64.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.01. 207,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

