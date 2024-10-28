Avalanche Market Cap Hits $10.69 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $26.26 or 0.00037629 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.69 billion and approximately $241.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,081,266 coins and its circulating supply is 407,078,166 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

