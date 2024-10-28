Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. 1,538,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,273. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avantor by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

