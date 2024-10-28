BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,438 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,438 ($18.67).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.70) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.48) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.66) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

LON BA opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.77) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,303.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,319.22. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.38). The company has a market capitalization of £39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,153.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,166.67%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £2,034,886.70 ($2,642,023.76). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

