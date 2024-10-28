Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $113.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $232.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.