Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Down 2.3 %

MetLife stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

