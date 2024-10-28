Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

