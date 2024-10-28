Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Workday by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 0.4 %

WDAY stock opened at $238.74 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

