Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.52. The company had a trading volume of 74,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.77. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

