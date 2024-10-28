Barrett & Company Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.55. 218,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,254. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

