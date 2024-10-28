Barrett & Company Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 53,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,891. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.