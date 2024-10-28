Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,056 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.55. 174,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,552. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

