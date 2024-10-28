Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 48 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $520.60. The company had a trading volume of 523,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,317. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.29 and a 1-year high of $540.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

