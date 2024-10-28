Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 125,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,476,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825,219. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

