Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Shares of FC stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.