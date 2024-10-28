Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 34,154 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,378,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,047,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,102,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

