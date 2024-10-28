Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 530,610 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 323,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,535,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $51.06. 1,038,292 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.