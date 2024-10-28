Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 115,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.82. 2,840,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,685,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

