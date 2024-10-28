Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 209 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

