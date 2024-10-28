BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIO-key International Stock Down 4.2 %

BKYI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 673.82%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

