Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.74 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $507.30 or 0.00734287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $153.34 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 497.90306143 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $93,254,881.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

