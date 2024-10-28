Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.45. 68,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.