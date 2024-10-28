Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.22.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

