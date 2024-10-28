BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ZAG remained flat at C$13.83 during trading hours on Monday. 215,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.69. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$12.88 and a one year high of C$14.14.
