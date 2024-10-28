BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF stock traded up 0.14 on Monday, reaching 30.57. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 29.88. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of 27.40 and a 52-week high of 31.46.

