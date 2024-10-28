Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Booking stock opened at $4,347.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,395.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,058.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,851.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

