Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up about 2.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,532,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

