Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 39.1% in October

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 132,600 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brera Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BREA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,301. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. Brera has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

