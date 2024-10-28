Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Brightcove has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.080–0.050 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at -0.050–0.030 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,561,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,188,442.14. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,988 shares of company stock valued at $200,689. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brightcove

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.