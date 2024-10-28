BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Update

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTSGU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,508,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU remained flat at $58.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.