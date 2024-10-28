Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a PE ratio of 229.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

